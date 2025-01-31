UNLV and Nevada face off in conference matchup

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-13, 4-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-5, 8-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-13, 4-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-5, 8-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on UNLV in MWC action Saturday.

The Rebels are 11-1 in home games. UNLV is 15-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolf Pack are 4-5 against MWC opponents. Nevada ranks eighth in the MWC allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

UNLV is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UNLV gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Alexander averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 13.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Lexie Givens is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

