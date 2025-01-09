UNC Wilmington visits Monmouth following Bashir’s 20-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-4, 1-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-12, 1-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-4, 1-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-12, 1-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts UNC Wilmington after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 84-64 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Hawks are 2-0 on their home court. Monmouth gives up 77.3 points and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The Seahawks are 1-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 4.8.

Monmouth’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 81.5 points per game, 4.2 more than the 77.3 Monmouth allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bashir is scoring 21.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Hawks.

Donovan Newby is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

