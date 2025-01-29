UNC Wilmington visits Glasper and N.C. A&T

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-5, 6-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-18, 0-9 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-5, 6-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-18, 0-9 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts UNC Wilmington after Landon Glasper scored 29 points in N.C. A&T’s 89-74 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Aggies have gone 3-7 in home games. N.C. A&T is sixth in the CAA scoring 73.9 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Seahawks are 6-2 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is seventh in the CAA allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

N.C. A&T’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than N.C. A&T gives up.

The Aggies and Seahawks face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Forrest is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Glasper is averaging 17.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 32.4% over the last 10 games.

Donovan Newby is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Harlan Obioha is averaging 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 63.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 72.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.