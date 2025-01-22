UNC Wilmington visits Charleston (SC) following Tavarez’s 32-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-5, 4-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-4, 5-1 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-5, 4-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-4, 5-1 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on UNC Wilmington after Deywilk Tavarez scored 32 points in Charleston (SC)’s 87-85 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. Charleston (SC) is fifth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Ante Brzovic leads the Cougars with 8.4 boards.

The Seahawks have gone 4-2 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington scores 5.3 more points per game (79.7) than Charleston (SC) allows (74.4).

The Cougars and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fulton is averaging 7.7 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Tavarez is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Newby is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Seahawks. Josh Corbin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

