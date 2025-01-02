UNC Wilmington takes on Campbell, looks to stop 4-game skid

Campbell Camels (7-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-7) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington aims…

Campbell Camels (7-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-7)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington aims to end its four-game slide when the Seahawks take on Campbell.

The Seahawks have gone 3-3 at home. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Alexandra Zelaya paces the Seahawks with 9.0 boards.

The Camels are 0-5 in road games. Campbell is fifth in the CAA with 13.0 assists per game led by Gemma Nunez averaging 5.1.

UNC Wilmington averages 66.2 points, 7.1 more per game than the 59.1 Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Camels match up Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Henderson is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Seahawks.

Nunez is averaging 7.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Camels: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.