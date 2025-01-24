UNC Wilmington puts home win streak on the line against Hampton

Hampton Pirates (10-10, 3-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-5, 5-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (10-10, 3-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-5, 5-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Hampton aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Seahawks have gone 11-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Pirates are 3-5 against CAA opponents. Hampton averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 74.0 points per game, 3.1 more than the 70.9 UNC Wilmington allows to opponents.

The Seahawks and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Harlan Obioha is averaging 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 64.8% over the past 10 games.

Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.2 points for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.