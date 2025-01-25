UNC Wilmington puts home win streak on the line against Hampton

Hampton Pirates (10-10, 3-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-5, 5-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Hampton Pirates (10-10, 3-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-5, 5-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -11; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Seahawks play Hampton.

The Seahawks have gone 11-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 3-5 in CAA play. Hampton ranks sixth in the CAA with 13.3 assists per game led by Noah Farrakhan averaging 2.9.

UNC Wilmington scores 80.0 points, 8.6 more per game than the 71.4 Hampton gives up. Hampton has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 42.8% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The Seahawks and Pirates meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Harlan Obioha is averaging 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 64.8% over the past 10 games.

Farrakhan is averaging 13.2 points for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

