UNC Wilmington plays Hampton for conference matchup

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-10, 3-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-13, 1-6 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alexandra Zelaya and UNC Wilmington take on Jasha Clinton and Hampton in CAA play Sunday.

The Pirates have gone 3-6 in home games. Hampton is ninth in the CAA with 11.9 assists per game led by Amyah Reaves averaging 3.3.

The Seahawks are 3-3 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington gives up 66.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Hampton scores 58.1 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 66.2 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 65.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 68.2 Hampton gives up.

The Pirates and Seahawks match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clinton is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor Henderson is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Seahawks. Evan Miller is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

