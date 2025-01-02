UNC Wilmington hosts Towson after Ross’ 20-point game

Towson Tigers (5-8) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -5.5;…

Towson Tigers (5-8) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -5.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Towson after Noah Ross scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 99-47 victory against the Spartanburg Methodist Pioneers.

The Seahawks are 8-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA with 14.6 assists per game led by Donovan Newby averaging 3.1.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 away from home. Towson is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

UNC Wilmington averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Towson gives up. Towson’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

The Seahawks and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Moore is averaging 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Mekhi Lowery is averaging 6.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

