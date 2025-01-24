UNC Greensboro visits VMI following Kiudulas’ 22-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 5-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (9-11, 3-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 5-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (9-11, 3-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on UNC Greensboro after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 22 points in VMI’s 91-82 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Keydets have gone 6-2 in home games. VMI scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Spartans are 5-2 in conference matchups. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon with 14.0 assists per game led by Ronald Polite averaging 3.9.

VMI makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). UNC Greensboro averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than VMI allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiudulas is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Keydets. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 15.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

