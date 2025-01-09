UNC Greensboro visits Chattanooga after Wieland’s 21-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-6, 2-0 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-6, 2-0 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays UNC Greensboro after Bash Wieland scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 81-68 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Mocs have gone 6-1 at home. Chattanooga scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-0 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chattanooga averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Chattanooga allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Mocs.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.