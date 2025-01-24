UNC Greensboro visits Carter and Western Carolina

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-6, 3-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-8, 1-3 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces UNC Greensboro after Avyonce Carter scored 23 points in Western Carolina’s 66-53 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 6-2 on their home court. Western Carolina is first in the SoCon with 14.7 assists per game led by Jada Burton averaging 5.2.

The Spartans are 3-1 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Khalis Cain averaging 3.9.

Western Carolina makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). UNC Greensboro averages 65.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 69.3 Western Carolina gives up.

The Catamounts and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Wooten is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 8.4 points. Carter is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Nya Smith is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10.4 points. Jayde Gamble is shooting 42.7% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

