UNC Greensboro visits Carter and Western Carolina

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-6, 3-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-8, 1-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces UNC Greensboro after Avyonce Carter scored 23 points in Western Carolina’s 66-53 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 6-2 on their home court. Western Carolina leads the SoCon averaging 35.9 points in the paint. Tyja Beans leads the Catamounts scoring 4.0.

The Spartans have gone 3-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon scoring 65.9 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Western Carolina makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). UNC Greensboro has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

The Catamounts and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Burton is averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Catamounts. Carter is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

Nya Smith averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Jayde Gamble is averaging 11.3 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

