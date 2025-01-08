UNC Greensboro takes home win streak into matchup with East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-5) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-5)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Spartans face East Tennessee State.

The Spartans have gone 7-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon scoring 68.4 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 2-5 in road games. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Carmen Richardson averaging 4.0.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 8.4 more points per game (59.9) than UNC Greensboro gives up to opponents (51.5).

The Spartans and Buccaneers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Smith is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.5 points.

Kendall Folley is averaging 7.7 points for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 8-2, averaging 63.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.