UNC Greensboro secures 84-67 win against Furman

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 84-67 win over Furman on Saturday night.

Giles added five rebounds for the Spartans (9-6, 2-0 Southern Conference). Ronald Polite shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Joryam Saizonou went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Pjay Smith Jr. led the Paladins (13-2, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Cooper Bowser added nine points for Furman. Nick Anderson finished with eight points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Paladins.

