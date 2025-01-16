UNC Greensboro plays Wofford on 4-game road slide

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 2-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 2-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro travels to Wofford looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Terriers have gone 8-0 in home games. Wofford scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-0 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro leads the SoCon allowing just 50.8 points per game while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Wofford scores 70.4 points, 19.6 more per game than the 50.8 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evangelia Paulk is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Terriers.

Nya Smith averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.