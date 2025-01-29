UNC Greensboro hosts Seymour and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-8, 6-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-8, 6-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces UNC Greensboro after Jaden Seymour scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 71-63 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Spartans have gone 7-1 at home. UNC Greensboro ranks fourth in the SoCon with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Breath averaging 4.1.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

UNC Greensboro scores 74.1 points, 7.1 more per game than the 67.0 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 9.9 more points per game (74.3) than UNC Greensboro allows to opponents (64.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Polite is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers. Seymour is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

