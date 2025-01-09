UNC Greensboro faces East Tennessee State, aims for 9th straight home win

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-5) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-5)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Spartans play East Tennessee State.

The Spartans have gone 7-0 at home. UNC Greensboro is fifth in college basketball allowing 51.5 points per game while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-5 away from home. East Tennessee State scores 59.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

UNC Greensboro scores 68.4 points, 13.1 more per game than the 55.3 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State scores 8.4 more points per game (59.9) than UNC Greensboro gives up (51.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals for the Spartans.

Kendall Folley is averaging 7.7 points for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 8-2, averaging 63.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.