UNC Greensboro earns 70-57 victory against Citadel

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Atwell scored 19 points as UNC Greensboro beat Citadel 70-57 on Wednesday night.

Atwell shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (11-7, 4-1 Southern Conference). Joryam Saizonou added 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and also had 10 assists. Demetrius Davis had 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs (5-11, 0-5) were led in scoring by Brody Fox, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Citadel also got 10 points and three steals from Colby McAllister. Christian Moore also had nine points. The Bulldogs prolonged their losing streak to eight straight.

Both teams next play Saturday. UNC Greensboro visits Western Carolina and Citadelplays VMI at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

