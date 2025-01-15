UNC Asheville takes on South Carolina Upstate after Marsh’s 30-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-13, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-6, 2-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-13, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-6, 2-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on South Carolina Upstate after Jordan Marsh scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 96-87 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 on their home court. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.0 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 1-2 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate gives up 81.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

UNC Asheville’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marsh is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs.

Mister Dean is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 94.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.