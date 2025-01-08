UNC Asheville takes on Longwood after Marsh’s 29-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 1-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-5, 1-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 1-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-5, 1-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on Longwood after Jordan Marsh scored 29 points in UNC Asheville’s 103-99 win over the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers are 8-1 on their home court. Longwood averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in Big South play. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 15.7 assists. Marsh leads the Bulldogs with 4.3.

Longwood scores 78.2 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 74.7 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11.1 points.

Josh Banks is averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 91.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.