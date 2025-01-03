UNC Asheville takes on High Point after Marsh’s 20-point performance

High Point Panthers (13-3, 1-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-5) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

High Point Panthers (13-3, 1-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on High Point after Jordan Marsh scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 95-53 win over the Columbia International Rams.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 84.7 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Panthers are 1-0 in Big South play. High Point is sixth in the Big South with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 3.1.

UNC Asheville makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). High Point averages 77.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the 72.9 UNC Asheville allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marsh is averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

D’Maurian Williams is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

