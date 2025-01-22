UNC Asheville takes on Gardner-Webb after Marsh’s 32-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-6, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-3 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-6, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-3 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays Gardner-Webb after Jordan Marsh scored 32 points in UNC Asheville’s 93-84 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. Gardner-Webb is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 16 points. Anthony Selden is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Toyaz Solomon is averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Marsh is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 91.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.