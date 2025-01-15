UNC Asheville secures 93-92 win over South Carolina Upstate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Banks’ 22 points helped UNC Asheville defeat South Carolina Upstate 93-92 on Wednesday night. Karmani…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Banks’ 22 points helped UNC Asheville defeat South Carolina Upstate 93-92 on Wednesday night.

Karmani Gregory made a jumper for South Carolina Upstate to tie it at 92-all with nine seconds to play. UNC Asheville’s Jordan Marsh ended it with a free throw.

Banks also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-6, 3-1 Big South Conference). Marsh scored 21 points and added five assists. Toyaz Solomon shot 8 of 13 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Spartans (5-14, 1-3) were led in scoring by Mister Dean, who finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds. South Carolina Upstate also got 23 points, six assists and two steals from Brit Harris. Carmelo Adkins had 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.