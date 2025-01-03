UNC Asheville plays High Point, aims to end road skid

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-11) at High Point Panthers (6-8, 1-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-11) at High Point Panthers (6-8, 1-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville will look to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs take on High Point.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. High Point ranks second in the Big South with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-7 away from home. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

High Point averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 4.3 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the Panthers.

Lalmani Simmons is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.