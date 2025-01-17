UNC Asheville hosts Winthrop after Johnson’s 28-point game

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 3-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-6, 3-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 3-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-6, 3-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays UNC Asheville after Nick Johnson scored 28 points in Winthrop’s 102-97 overtime victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. UNC Asheville is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 3-2 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

UNC Asheville averages 86.3 points, 9.3 more per game than the 77.0 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UNC Asheville gives up.

The Bulldogs and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Marsh is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

Kelton Talford is shooting 60.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 91.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 87.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

