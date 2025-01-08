UNC Asheville hosts Harris and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (11-5, 2-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-12, 0-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (11-5, 2-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-12, 0-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits UNC Asheville after Amor Harris scored 23 points in Longwood’s 73-72 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in home games. UNC Asheville allows 66.8 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Lancers are 2-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South with 14.8 assists. Kiki McIntyre leads the Lancers with 3.6.

UNC Asheville scores 60.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 60.7 Longwood gives up. Longwood’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Bulldogs and Lancers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota McCaughan is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 steals.

Mariah Wilson is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.6 points and 2.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 16.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

