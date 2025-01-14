UNC Asheville faces South Carolina Upstate on 8-game road skid

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-14, 0-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-13, 0-3 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-14, 0-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-13, 0-3 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville travels to South Carolina Upstate looking to end its eight-game road skid.

The Spartans are 2-5 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in conference play. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 25.0% from 3-point range.

South Carolina Upstate averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.3 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The Spartans and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeni Levine is averaging 7.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Spartans.

Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

