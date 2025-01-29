UNC Asheville faces Radford, aims to end 7-game skid

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-18, 0-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (7-13, 4-3 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-18, 0-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (7-13, 4-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville looks to stop its seven-game slide with a victory over Radford.

The Highlanders are 5-3 on their home court. Radford gives up 67.1 points and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-7 in conference games. UNC Asheville has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

Radford averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.2 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Radford has allowed to its opponents (40.5%).

The Highlanders and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is averaging 11.1 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dakota McCaughan is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Lalmani Simmons is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.