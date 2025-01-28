UNC Asheville faces Radford after Marsh’s 28-point outing

Radford Highlanders (14-8, 4-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-6, 6-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (14-8, 4-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-6, 6-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Radford after Jordan Marsh scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 69-61 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Highlanders are 4-3 against Big South opponents. Radford has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Asheville makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Radford averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UNC Asheville gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Marsh is shooting 48.8% and averaging 21.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jarvis Moss is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Highlanders. Truth Harris is averaging 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

