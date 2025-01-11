UNC Asheville faces Presbyterian, aims to break road slide

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-6, 1-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 1-2 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-6, 1-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 1-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hits the road against Presbyterian looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-1 in home games. Presbyterian scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Presbyterian makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). UNC Asheville averages 16.4 more points per game (85.3) than Presbyterian allows to opponents (68.9).

The Blue Hose and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Jordan Marsh is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 89.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.