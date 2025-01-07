UMKC visits Omaha following Waddles’ 24-point performance

UMKC Kangaroos (10-7, 2-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 2-0 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-7, 2-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 2-0 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts UMKC after Lance Waddles scored 24 points in Omaha’s 85-80 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks are 3-2 in home games. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Kangaroos are 2-0 in Summit League play. UMKC is the top team in the Summit League giving up only 64.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Omaha averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Omaha allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is scoring 16.7 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Mavericks.

Jamar Brown is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Kangaroos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.