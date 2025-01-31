UMKC visits McBride and Oral Roberts

UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 2-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-16, 1-7 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 2-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-16, 1-7 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on UMKC after Issac McBride scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 86-71 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-5 in home games. Oral Roberts is seventh in the Summit League with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Sam Alajiki averaging 6.0.

The Kangaroos have gone 2-6 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is fourth in the Summit League with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 7.1.

Oral Roberts is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is averaging 18.6 points for the Golden Eagles. JoJo Moore is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Davontae Hall is averaging 5.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Kangaroos. Brown is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

