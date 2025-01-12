UMass visits Saint Bonaventure following Haskell’s 21-point performance

UMass Minutewomen (7-8, 2-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-10, 1-3 A-10) Olean, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Minutewomen (7-8, 2-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-10, 1-3 A-10)

Olean, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts UMass after Dani Haskell scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 68-66 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Bonnies have gone 4-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutewomen are 2-2 in conference play. UMass has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Bonaventure averages 56.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 59.1 UMass allows. UMass averages 62.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 68.7 Saint Bonaventure gives up to opponents.

The Bonnies and Minutewomen meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haskell is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bonnies.

Allie Palmieri averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 52.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Minutewomen: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

