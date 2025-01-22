UMass visits Rhode Island after Olbrys’ 21-point game

UMass Minutewomen (9-9, 4-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-11, 3-3 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Minutewomen (9-9, 4-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-11, 3-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Rhode Island after Megan Olbrys scored 21 points in UMass’ 67-55 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams are 4-4 in home games. Rhode Island has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

The Minutewomen are 4-3 against conference opponents. UMass ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UMass allows. UMass averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Minutewomen meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olbrys is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 13.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.