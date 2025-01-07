UMass visits Dayton after Wolf’s 33-point showing

UMass Minutewomen (7-7, 2-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (8-6, 2-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

UMass Minutewomen (7-7, 2-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (8-6, 2-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on UMass after Ivy Wolf scored 33 points in Dayton’s 69-49 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Flyers are 7-2 in home games. Dayton ranks seventh in the A-10 with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Nayo Lear averaging 6.0.

The Minutewomen are 2-1 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dayton makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). UMass averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Minutewomen square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wolf is averaging 17.1 points for the Flyers.

Megan Olbrys is averaging 12.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Minutewomen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Minutewomen: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

