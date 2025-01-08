UMass visits Dayton after Wolf’s 33-point game

UMass Minutewomen (7-7, 2-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (8-6, 2-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

UMass Minutewomen (7-7, 2-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (8-6, 2-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts UMass after Ivy Wolf scored 33 points in Dayton’s 69-49 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Flyers are 7-2 on their home court. Dayton averages 64.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Minutewomen are 2-1 against A-10 opponents. UMass scores 62.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Dayton averages 64.6 points, 6.1 more per game than the 58.5 UMass allows. UMass averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Dayton allows.

The Flyers and Minutewomen face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wolf is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Flyers.

Allie Palmieri is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, while averaging 14 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Minutewomen: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

