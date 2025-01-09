UMass Lowell takes on Vermont on 4-game losing streak

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-12, 0-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (6-10, 1-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-12, 0-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (6-10, 1-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell aims to break its four-game slide with a win against Vermont.

The Catamounts have gone 4-2 at home. Vermont is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The River Hawks are 0-2 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Vermont’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UMass Lowell allows. UMass Lowell averages 47.1 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 59.2 Vermont gives up.

The Catamounts and River Hawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Abbey Lindsey is shooting 36.7% and averaging 10.7 points for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 47.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

