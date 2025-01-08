UMass Lowell takes on Vermont, looks to stop 4-game skid

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-12, 0-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (6-10, 1-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-12, 0-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (6-10, 1-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell enters the matchup against Vermont as losers of four games in a row.

The Catamounts are 4-2 in home games. Vermont has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The River Hawks are 0-2 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Vermont’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UMass Lowell allows. UMass Lowell averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Vermont allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Maddie Rice is averaging 7.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 47.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.