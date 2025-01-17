UMass Lowell takes on Bryant in conference showdown

Bryant Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-14, 0-4 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-14, 0-4 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sydney Watkins and UMass Lowell host Nia Scott and Bryant in America East play Saturday.

The River Hawks are 1-6 on their home court. UMass Lowell has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in America East play.

UMass Lowell scores 47.8 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 61.6 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UMass Lowell gives up.

The River Hawks and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayne Durant is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds for the River Hawks.

Mia Mancini is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 49.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 52.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

