UMass Lowell takes on Albany, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Albany Great Danes (11-3, 1-0 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-11, 0-1 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the River Hawks take on Albany.

The River Hawks are 1-5 in home games. UMass Lowell leads the America East with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Rice averaging 5.3.

The Great Danes are 1-0 in conference play. Albany ranks third in the America East scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Kayla Cooper averaging 8.0.

UMass Lowell scores 47.7 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 57.3 Albany gives up. Albany has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of UMass Lowell have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayne Durant is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the River Hawks.

Cooper is averaging 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 47.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.