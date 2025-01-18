UMass Lowell River Hawks face the Bryant Bulldogs on 6-game skid

Bryant Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-14, 0-4 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-14, 0-4 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell aims to break its six-game slide when the River Hawks play Bryant.

The River Hawks have gone 1-6 at home. UMass Lowell is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in America East play. Bryant ranks seventh in the America East shooting 28.7% from 3-point range.

UMass Lowell’s average of 2.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UMass Lowell gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayne Durant is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds for the River Hawks.

Mia Mancini is averaging 10.6 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 49.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 52.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.