UMass-Lowell River Hawks face the Albany (NY) Great Danes, seek 7th straight win

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-7)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -3.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell looks to keep its six-game win streak intact when the River Hawks take on Albany (NY).

The Great Danes have gone 4-1 at home. Albany (NY) ranks second in the America East with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 1.9.

The River Hawks are 1-4 on the road. UMass-Lowell averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Quincy Clark with 3.2.

Albany (NY) makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UMass-Lowell has shot at a 51.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 49.6% shooting opponents of Albany (NY) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Great Danes.

Max Brooks is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

