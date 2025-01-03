UMass Lowell River Hawks face the Albany Great Danes on 3-game losing streak

Albany Great Danes (11-3, 1-0 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-11, 0-1 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2…

Albany Great Danes (11-3, 1-0 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-11, 0-1 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell enters the matchup with Albany after losing three in a row.

The River Hawks are 1-5 on their home court. UMass Lowell is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Great Danes are 1-0 in conference games. Albany ranks second in the America East with 13.9 assists per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 2.6.

UMass Lowell is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Albany allows to opponents. Albany averages 5.2 more points per game (67.6) than UMass Lowell gives up to opponents (62.4).

The River Hawks and Great Danes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayne Durant is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the River Hawks.

Cooper is averaging 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 47.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

