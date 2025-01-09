UMass-Lowell plays Vermont, seeks 11th straight home win

Vermont Catamounts (8-8, 1-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-4, 1-0 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (8-8, 1-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-4, 1-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the River Hawks play Vermont.

The River Hawks are 10-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Catamounts have gone 1-0 against America East opponents. Vermont is seventh in the America East scoring 66.1 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

UMass-Lowell makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Vermont has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Catamounts square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Brooks is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the River Hawks.

TJ Hurley is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

