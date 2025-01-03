UMass-Lowell plays Albany (NY) on 6-game win streak

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-7) Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-7)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its six-game win streak alive when the River Hawks take on Albany (NY).

The Great Danes have gone 4-1 in home games. Albany (NY) ranks third in the America East with 37.7 points per game in the paint led by DeMarr Langford Jr. averaging 8.3.

The River Hawks are 1-4 on the road. UMass-Lowell is fifth in the America East giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Albany (NY) makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UMass-Lowell averages 10.4 more points per game (85.1) than Albany (NY) allows (74.7).

The Great Danes and River Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Great Danes.

Quinton Mincey is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

