UMass-Lowell faces Bryant after Somerville’s 26-point performance

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-5, 2-1 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-9, 3-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Bryant after Martin Somerville scored 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 70-62 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. Bryant is the America East leader with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 7.9.

The River Hawks are 2-1 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Bryant averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Bryant gives up.

The Bulldogs and River Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is averaging 17.7 points for the Bulldogs.

Max Brooks is averaging 15 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

