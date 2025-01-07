UMass hosts Santos and Dayton

Dayton Flyers (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (5-10, 0-2 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

Dayton Flyers (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (5-10, 0-2 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits UMass after Nate Santos scored 23 points in Dayton’s 82-62 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Minutemen are 4-4 on their home court. UMass ranks fifth in the A-10 in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Daniel Rivera leads the Minutemen with 7.4 boards.

The Flyers are 1-1 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks seventh in the A-10 giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

UMass averages 73.5 points, 5.2 more per game than the 68.3 Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Flyers match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is averaging 13.6 points for the Minutemen.

Santos is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

