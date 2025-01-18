UMass faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Olbrys’ 22-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-4, 4-2 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (9-8, 4-2 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-4, 4-2 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (9-8, 4-2 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Megan Olbrys scored 22 points in UMass’ 82-66 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutewomen have gone 5-4 in home games. UMass averages 64.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Hawks are 4-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks third in the A-10 shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

UMass makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutewomen and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olbrys is averaging 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Minutewomen.

Laura Ziegler is averaging 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

