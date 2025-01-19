Ullstrom leads Richmond against VCU

VCU Rams (9-9, 3-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-5, 5-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

VCU Rams (9-9, 3-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-5, 5-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts VCU after Rachel Ullstrom scored 30 points in Richmond’s 98-60 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Spiders have gone 6-2 at home. Richmond averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Rams are 3-3 against conference opponents. VCU averages 58.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Richmond scores 73.9 points, 18.8 more per game than the 55.1 VCU gives up. VCU has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ullstrom is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 16.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.